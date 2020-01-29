Mona Singh completes one month of marital bliss; reminisces her special day with a beautiful video

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Mona Singh was all over the news when the news of her wedding started doing the rounds of the social media. The actress had kept mum about her love life till the last moment and no one knew about who she has been dating.

Mona got hitched with her longtime beau Shyam Gopalan in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding took place in Mumbai on 27th December 2019. The marriage was only attended by Mona's close relatives and some industry pals like Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rakshanda Khan among others.

Mona had shared a beautiful moment from her wedding on her social media account announcing the news of her wedding. Fans were elated to see the actress in her beautiful bridal avatar.

And now, it's been a month since Mona got married and she seems to be reminiscing her wedding day.

The actress shared a beautiful wedding trailer on her Instagram account wishing her husband Shyam on their one month anniversary.

Take a look at the video:

The video is simply beautiful as we see Mona dancing and smiling on her special day and enjoying with all her loved ones.

Here's wishing Mona and Shyam a happy one month anniversary!