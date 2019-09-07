Mona Singh is dating a South Indian since a year

MUMBAI: Mona Singh is one of the most popular television actresses. She is best known for portraying the role of Jassi Walia in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Later, she has been part of many shows including Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Paridhi in Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also done films like 3 Idiots. The latest report revolves around her personal life.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Mona, who will be next seen in web show MOM - Mission Over Mars, has been secretly dating a South Indian for the past one year now, and she even plans to settle down with her man. While, additional details on her boyfriend are yet to be known, but the lovebirds are pretty serious about each other. The actress so far has chosen to stay mum on her relationship status.