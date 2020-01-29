Mona Singh shares unseen marriage moments on her monthversary

MUMBAI: Mona Singh is living this beautiful phase now. The actress tied the knot with Shyam Rajgopalan on 27

December, 2019. Since the big day, she has been sharing some adorable pictures from their happy married life, and yesterday was no different. Mona has finally completed one month of marital bliss with her hubby and her happiness knows no bounds.

To recall the beautiful moments once again, Mona took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable wedding video on her monthversary. She captioned the same, 'And .. it's been a month already.' Well, just like Mona, even we cannot believe that the actress has been married for a month now. From the pre-wedding ceremonies to the pheras, the video encapsulated all the fun-filled moments of Mona's special time with her family and friends. We can also see a glimpse of Mona and Shyam's fiery chemistry as they share some cosy moments together.

They look blissfully happy in each other’s arms as they shake a leg together. Their cute moments made us go 'awww'. Gaurav Gera, Moan's bestie was seen having a gala time during all the rituals. Apparently, he also took on ‘Chusy Chutki’ avatar and performed hilarious skits at Mona’s wedding functions to make it more memorable.



