Mona Singh starrer Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to come back

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked Mona Singh’s debut in TV world, is all set to come back.

07 Apr 2020 10:10 PM

MUMBAI: Owing to lockdown, shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled. Thus, channels are re-telecasting old classic shows.

There are many TV shows that won the audiences' hearts in the 90s.They are being re-telecast amid the lockdown. Some of such shows include Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and CID. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Sony TV is planning to bring back Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin of 2003.

The show that marked Mona Singh’s foray into television as Jasmeet Walia was one-of-its-kind series about a plain Jane from a middle class family who faces rejection due to her average looks. However, being quite intelligent, she manages to get a job in a fashion house and falls in love with her boss.  The show also featured many well-known faces from the television industry- Apurva Agnihotri, Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan, Virendra Saxena, Parmeet Sethi, Manini Mishra and Karan Oberoi

 

 

