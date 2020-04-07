Mona Singh starrer Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to come back

MUMBAI: Owing to lockdown, shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled. Thus, channels are re-telecasting old classic shows.

There are many TV shows that won the audiences' hearts in the 90s.They are being re-telecast amid the lockdown. Some of such shows include Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and CID. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Sony TV is planning to bring back Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin of 2003.

The show that marked Mona Singh’s foray into television as Jasmeet Walia was one-of-its-kind series about a plain Jane from a middle class family who faces rejection due to her average looks. However, being quite intelligent, she manages to get a job in a fashion house and falls in love with her boss. The show also featured many well-known faces from the television industry- Apurva Agnihotri, Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan, Virendra Saxena, Parmeet Sethi, Manini Mishra and Karan Oberoi