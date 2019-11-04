Mona Singh to tie the knot in December this year?

MUMBAI: Mona Singh is one of the most popular actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in the TV show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nai. She has been part of severer shows and her latest project is Mission Over Mars.

There is no denying that Mona is one of the most talented and loved actors and there are many of her performances to support the claim. However, Mona has successfully managed to keep her personal life quite under the wraps but looks like the actress has finally decided to tie the knot.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Mona is planning to get married in December this year. She is reportedly in a relationship since a year and has now plans to enter the marital bliss soon. When the portal contacted Mona for a comment, she said, "I have nothing to share right now."