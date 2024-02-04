Mona Singh's timeless role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is a global sensation now. Deets inside

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 18:30
Mona Singh

MUMBAI : Since on television in 2003, Mona Singh's Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin has remained etched in the memories of the audience and thanks in large part to the unforgettable portrayal of the titular character, Jassi by her. 

The character of Jassi, with her distinctive glasses, braces, and awkward demeanor broke all stereotypes and challenged conventional notions of beauty in the early 2000s . Mona Singh's portrayal not only proved her acting prowess but also ignited the important conversations and messages about body positivity and self acceptance. Other than Jassi, Mona has also garned a lot of praise for his numerous series like Made In Heaven , Kaalapani,  Kafas and many others. Her omnipresence in both OTT and Films is a proof of her versatility and she effortlessly plays varied roles across films and television, which have made her a most loved personality in the entertainment world.

Other than the national presence, Mona Singh made her mark globally as well. Betty La Fea (Ugly Betty) which is a popular series and resembles the same as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the cast and crew also praised Mona for the character of Jassi. 
They said " She is beautiful. She is gorgeous. All Betty's version are beautiful. Whether it's the Russian, Italian or Mexican, they all have a wonderful characteristics. They can be universally identified. The one thing for which she is known to the person is for the  internal beauty"

Mona Singh's role as Jassi is still remembered and has global recognition now as well. With many diverse roles she is coming this year with a lot of announcements for which the audiences are eagerly waiting because her presence always works as a catalyst on screen. The actor will be next seen in Paan Parda Zarda and Ma Ka Sum.

