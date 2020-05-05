Monali Thakur has to say THIS on being compared to Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar auditioned for Indian Idol season 2 in the year 2006. She got selected but was eliminated quite early from the show. While Neha's journey ended soon but she didn't give up and struggled hard to enter in Bollywood with her hard work and dedication.

Indian Idol is one such platform which has made several careers of aspiring singers and today, they are one of the most notable singers of Bollywood.

Just like Neha, Monali too was a part of Indian Idol season 2, however, she too did not make it to the top and was eliminated from the show. But today, years after her hard work, Monali has a number of super hit songs to her credit and has also won a National Award.

Monali and Neha are contemporaries who have totally different styles of singing and their choice of songs are very different from each other.

In one of her interviews, when Monali was compared to Neha, the latter decided not to comment on it as she feels that everybody has their own space and everybody deserves their hard work.

It seems Monali doesn't believe in comparisons and chose not to say anything about her fellow contemporary.

