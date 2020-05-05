News

Monali Thakur has to say THIS on being compared to Neha Kakkar

Monali Thakur and Neha Kakkar were co-contestants in Indian Idol season 2.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
05 May 2020 12:52 PM

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar auditioned for Indian Idol season 2 in the year 2006. She got selected but was eliminated quite early from the show. While Neha's journey ended soon but she didn't give up and struggled hard to enter in Bollywood with her hard work and dedication. 

Indian Idol is one such platform which has made several careers of aspiring singers and today, they are one of the most notable singers of Bollywood.

Just like Neha, Monali too was a part of Indian Idol season 2, however, she too did not make it to the top and was eliminated from the show. But today, years after her hard work, Monali has a number of super hit songs to her credit and has also won a National Award. 

Monali and Neha are contemporaries who have totally different styles of singing and their choice of songs are very different from each other. 

In one of her interviews, when Monali was compared to Neha, the latter decided not to comment on it as she feels that everybody has their own space and everybody deserves their hard work. 

It seems Monali doesn't believe in comparisons and chose not to say anything about her fellow contemporary.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, APEKSHA NEWS NETWORK)

Tags Monali Thakur Neha Kakkar Indian Idol season 2 struggles Co-Contestants TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here