Monalisa and Kuwar Vikrant GROOVES on Badshah’s song Genda Phool

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things.

Well, If you’re facing quarantine blues, Television’s hot couple Kuwar Vikrant and Monalisa are here to cheer up your mood.

The duo made a stunning video on Badshah’s new song Genda Phool which has become a rage amongst the audience.

In the video, Vikrant and Monalisa are seen grooving to the number and must say, they duo have aced the same with perfection.

Vikrant is seen donning a casual outfit as he lip syncs to Badshah’s rap portion while Monalisa seems to have taken a lot of efforts in getting ready like a Bengoli bombshell. Monalisa can be seen sporting a saree with perfect make-up for the song. Must say, Monalisa’s moves are too hot to handle.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on Vikrant-Monalisa’s version of Genda Phool? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.