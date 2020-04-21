Monalisa goes Kareena Kapoor Khan's way and we are loving it; watch video

MUMBAI: Monalisa is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actress got a lot of fame with her show, Nazar, where she played the role of Mohana. The first season of the show went off-air just a few months ago and the makers are back with its season 2.

The second season of the show is also getting a terrific response from the viewers.

And now, just like everyone, Monalisa is trying to keep herself busy during the lockdown. From posting out some stuff to sharing her workout looks, Monalisa is keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts.

We all know Monalisa is quite an avid user of Tik Tok and has posted several videos. The actress recently posted another one where she is lip-syncing Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and nailed it like a pro.

Take a look at the video:

We are loving Monalisa's swag in the video and it reminds us of Kareena from the movie.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.