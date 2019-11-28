News

Monica Dogra to star in ALTBalaji’s Cartel

MUMBAI: Monica Dogra is a well-known name in the glamour world. She has worked in films like Rock On, Dhobi Ghat, and Teraa Surroor. Now, she is gearing up for her new project.

The actress, who is also a musician by profession, is all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Cartel.

Cartel stars an ensemble cast of Vivek Oberoi, Samir Soni, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Parkash, Kubbra Sait, and Ravi Kishann. It is a saga of love and relationships in a world of hate and deceit. According to the latest media reports, the makers have roped in Monica to play a key role. The singer-actress will be seen romancing her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Rithvik Dhanjani in the series.

