Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had initially rejected it for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given fame to actors like Munmun Dutta and Amit Bhatt and revamped the careers of actors like Dilip Joshi.

But did you know that Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri in the show, had initially rejected the role?

The actress joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013. She was introduced as Bagha’s (Tanmay Vekaria) love interest. Initially, her character didn’t appeal much to the audience, but after a few episodes, her antics and chemistry with Tanmay were applauded by viewers. Post a phenomenal response, Monika’s Bawri was established as a recurring character in the show. She was even shown getting engaged to Bagha.

It was during a chat with Behind The Scenes that Monika Bhadoriya revealed rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after getting selected from auditions. Sharing the reason, Monika said that she wasn’t sure if the character will strike a chord with viewers and hence, ended up refusing it. But later, she made her mind and took up the character. And the rest is history!

