Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years

MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The actress adds that there were different kinds of comedy shows which she has grown up watching.

“Comedy has changed now. When I used to watch comedy shows earlier, in my childhood, they were definitely different. Now, the comedy scenario has changed. And I feel, after a point, it's good also that it is changing. If you notice new genres in comedy have emerged like horror comedy, adult comedy, and comic drama and it all comes down to the strength in writing. I feel script is the king of comedy. I love family dramas because the whole family can watch it together and it feels great to see them,” she says.

The actress has been part of the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. And while she loved how the show turned out, she was not happy with the atmosphere on the set. “Taarak Mehta has registered in Limca Book of the World, it is India's longest running show on Indian television. So yes, it's a cult show in the comedy genre and I am glad I was a part of such an amazing show. A comedy should always end in comedy, and definitely, it should end up being messed up like it happened in Taarak Mehta. As an artist, I am very blessed, though the things that happen there are not that great. I feel everyone should work in unity so that no one can ever talk against the show,” she says.

Ask her who is her favourite comedian, and she says, “I love Charlie Chaplin. I love his facial expressions, gestures. I love the way he does comedy chains. His personal journey will definitely touch you. I also love Kapil Sharma because I love his sense of humour.”

Comedy needs to come from your soul, she says, adding, “I think comedy comes from within, you don't need any kind of role to enact. If you are like that, it is easy for you to do comedy. Whereas, it is difficult for a serious person. I think you need to be a little easy on yourself if you want to do comedy. You need to feel light from within to perform well in comedy. Now people live with a lot of negativities in life. You need to prepare yourself and be healthy for good humour.”