Monika Singh on Mother’s Day: I want all the happiness of the world for my mom… fulfil her wish of going to religious places that she wants to visit

religious places

MUMBAI :We are nothing without our mothers. Our world revolves around her. No one loves and cares for us like she does. Mother’s Day on May 14 celebrates motherhood, the bond she shares with her children and how they are one of the backbones of our society. Monika Singh, known for shows such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain, talks about her mother Sharmila Singh, shares her fondest childhood memory and at this stage of her life what she wishes to do for her.
 
“When I was a little girl, about 5 years old, I had a big sweet tooth and would always crave something sweet. One day, I went out all by myself and stopped at a sweet shop and asked the owner for some sweets. To my delight, the owner gave me a lot of sweets to enjoy. I ate so many of them that I eventually fell asleep on the bedding inside the shop, which was integrated with the owner’s home. My mother had been worried about me and kept searching for me. She eventually found me sleeping in the sweet shop owner's house and, at first, she was angry. However, when the owner explained how I had just wanted some sweets, my mother's anger turned into gratitude for the owner's kindness and understanding. She brought me home, and I fell asleep dreaming of all the sweet treats I had just devoured,” she shares a fun story from her growing up days.
 
Looking back, she cherishes that memory and appreciates the sweet shop owner's generosity. “It's a reminder that sometimes, even the smallest acts of kindness can make a lasting impact on someone's life,” she smiles.
 
The actor shares a special bond with her mom. “At this stage of life, I wanna fulfill all of my mom's dreams like going to all the religious places where she wants to go but never got the chance to go yet. And, I want all the happiness of the world for her,” she ends.

 

