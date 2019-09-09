Monsoon plays spoilsport for Gokuldham Society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is gearing up to welcome bappa at Gokuldham Society. Everything seems to be in order with the society’s secretary Master Bhide overlooking the installation of the pandal and other miscellaneous arrangements. Tapu Sena is busy working on the theme of this year’s decoration.



However, soon after Gokuldham Society has gone to bed, heavy rains wreak havoc. Baapuji hurriedly wakes up Jethalal to go check the situation outside. As they step into the balcony, they realize that it’s a thunderstorm, and the heavy winds sway the pandal violently, eventually making it collapse to the floor. All the residents panic and watch in complete disbelief as the pandal lays dismantled on the ground. With just a few hours left for Bappa’s arrival and no pandal to host him, Gokuldham Society can do nothing more but pray to the Vighnaharta himself to show them a way out of this crisis.



What will Gokuldham’s residents do now? Will this year’s Ganeshotsav programme have to be cancelled or will some miracle take place? Whichever way the next episode unfolds, as usual, the audience is assured to get a good laugh at the end of it. May Ganapati Bappa bless you all!