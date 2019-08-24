News

A month more, and I would have been in Dubai: Adnan Khan on bagging Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 02:49 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah has gained a lot of popularity among the audience.

The lead couple of the show Zara and Kabir, played by Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan, have received accolades from viewers and become household names.

Actor Adnan Khan posted a throwback picture from the first look test of the show.

Adnan wrote a caption that  read, 'Throwback to my first look test for this character. I remember not having any idea what lay ahead of me. All I knew was, I had landed a big role. By the grace of God, and the timing couldn’t have been better. I was supposed to fly back to Dubai. My time was almost up, a month more and I would have been in Dubai. But things turned out differently and here we are.'

See the post.

Well, we’re glad that Adnan got his big break with Ishq Subhan Allah and that the industry got a gem of an actor.
