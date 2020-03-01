More than success, it's important to handle success, feels Arjun Bijlani

Making his dreams a reality on his own, actor Arjun Bijlani has become one of the most sought after actors in the television industry. His career tape has some of the best and most successful shows in the television industry. However, even after ruling hearts for over 15 years in Hindi showbiz, the actor doesn't let success get to his head.

"What I have realised is that you might get success now or later, but when you get it you should know how to handle it. Every actor, every performer is only who is as long as he has an audience. One has to respect his audience at all times. That happens over the years. A lot of people tend to change with immediate success. The media also plays an important role and suddenly actors are not available for interviews. Everything becomes too artificial in a successful person's life. I have tried to be as real as I can be. I don't follow any particular plan in my career, or been calculative. I have always believed in my gut feeling," shares the actor, who has lead shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left, Right, Left and many more.

The talented actor also took up a new role in the form of anchoring. Regardless to say, he has maintained a very choc o block schedule in the last few years. How does he manage an actor's life with family commitment?

"I think everything is about balancing time. What amount of time you give to which aspect of your life. If the balance is not maintained, things are going to get really shaky. When I have time, I should be spending time with them. It's about trying to remove time for each and everything and giving necessary time to each and everything. It cannot happen every day, says Arjun.

Would he call himself a hands-on father and husband?

"Yes, I am. Atleast I try to do the best. I may not be the best but atleast that is what I try to do. Eventually, that is what matters. When a sports player goes into the field, he goes with the intention of doing the best. He may not be good in all games, but he should atleast try. As far as Ayaan goes, I try to give him the best in terms of values and education. As far as Neha goes, I try to give her the best and not let her feel left out. She has also been very supportive over the years. Instead of me balancing everything, I think she maintains that balance in my life pretty well. Infact, even my fans balance things quite well. In all these years, they haven't left my side for other men or ones who are unmarried and they keep me at power," says the proud family man!