Mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak stuns in these latest pictures

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the renowned actresses of the small screen. The diva has been in the showbiz world for a very long time and has established a name for herself.

Shweta is a yummy mommy of two beautiful kids and has always given major goals through her wonderful Instagram posts. The actress has shared many beautiful moments together with her kids and their pictures are to die for.

And now, since the wedding has kick-started, Shweta along with her daughter and son attended a friend's wedding and shared some beautiful snaps from the function.

Both Shweta and Palak were twinning in gorgeous attires. While in the Haldi function, Shweta and Palak were colour coordinated and wore beautiful yellow lehenga cholis. In the other function, both stunned in pastel-coloured gowns and were shining like divas.

Well, we can't get enough of these beautiful pictures of Shweta and Palak.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen as Guneet in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola.

