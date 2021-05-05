Mother’s Day (9th May) is just a few days away: Actor share their best memories with their moms

MUMBAI: Amal Sehrawat: A mother is every child's first teacher and I am no exception. She has taught me the philosophy of life that live in the present, learn from the past, and be optimistic about the future. Every Sunday, my mom used to make my favourite sugar toasts and then we would spend the entire morning watching cartoons together.

Amit Sarin: The greatest learning from my mother is to never give up. This leads to an understanding of patience and perseverance. I lost my mother to cancer when I was in the 10th grade. She was a fighter, at the same time, she had the ability to live life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment for her. She believed life has so much to offer and it’s better to experience it and pass it to others in the journey. She’s always with me.

Mrunal Jain: My mother Vidya is my everything. She has given me unconditional love. I still sometimes eat from her hands. She has given me an excellent upbringing. I can't think of life without my mother. She cooks excellent Jain food for me and I am proud of my mom and want her to feel proud of me one day when I get the kind of success which she feels I deserve. I am spending a lot of time with her right now, something which I never get to do.

Vikas Sethi: My Mother’s name is Suraksha Sethi. I have learnt everything from her. She is stuck in Ludhiana right now and from there also, she is worried about my health and food. There are no words to describe the importance and definitions of a mother. Maa is the only word that comes out of your mouth when you are in trouble or get wounded.

Arun Mandola: The greatest thing that I have learned from my mother is that she had faced lots of problems. When she was a small child, her mother died and at the age of 18, she got married. After marriage, she faced lots of crisis but she handled everything very nicely and never complained anything from god. These qualities I have learned from her. We belong to a lower-middle-class family and in my childhood, I was very stubborn. I wouldn’t eat food, so she would give me 5 Rs or 10 Rs for eating food.