News

This Mother’s Day appreciate your Mother and your #OtherMother with COLORS INFINITY

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 12:26 PM

MUMBAI: A mother’s love is like no other. An unexplainable, fuzzy, warm feeling that cannot be replaced. 

While some of us are lucky enough to be home with our families, others are a little further away far from theirs, during this difficult lockdown. Making this grim situation bearable, while braving it themselves, are those friends, roommates, colleagues and partners who are donning the hats of moms, taking care of us. 

On Mother’s Day, COLORS INFINITY celebrates this felicitous occasion by saluting the efforts of all the Other Mothers out there through a very special social media initiative. 

If you would like to express your gratitude, show your love and pay a tribute to your #OtherMother, send us your story with the hashtag and we’ll feature the warmest and fuzziest stories on our platform.

Tags Mother’s Day Colors Infinity Lockdown TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here