Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea

Entrepreneur Soham Payal Pathak, who appeared on the business-reality show 'Shark Tank India 2' along with his mother Payal Pathak, impressed the judges with his concept and business idea of a 'salad' company.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:30
Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea

MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Soham Payal Pathak, who appeared on the business-reality show 'Shark Tank India 2' along with his mother Payal Pathak, impressed the judges with his concept and business idea of a 'salad' company.

He shared on the show that at the age of 18, he added his mother's name as middle name "as she made him whatever he is today and despite being a single mother did everything to make him successful".

He said: "We couldn't believe it when we received a call from the team of 'Shark Tank India 2'. The experience was wholesome and life-changing for us. The Sharks made us feel very comfortable during the pitch."

The mother-son duo asked for the investment of Rs 30 lakhs with 10 per cent equity for their company from the sharks.

"We hope through our story we've been able to prove that a single mom can be a super mom too. From the moment the walk to the tank begins, till you step out, it's an emotional rollercoaster. We couldn't have been able to find a bigger platform for our brand and reach bigger heights," he added.

The show is hosted by Rahul Dua and is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), along with Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

'Shark Tank India 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Soham Payal Pathak Shark Tank salad Payal Pathak Sony Entertainment Television Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
MUMBAI: Entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who appeared on 'Shark Tank India 2', received a job offer from Shaadi.com...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea confesses the entire truth; Ranbir and Prachi thank her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
'Deadpool 3': Jackman has 'six months' to get in shape for Wolverine
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of '...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to win Anuj back; Dheeraj and Devika help with the plan 
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
MUMBAI :  'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh Sandhu revealed that there are possibilities of a sequel to the movie as it got...
Recent Stories
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
'Shark Tank India 2': Footwear startup founder spurns Mittal's job offer
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Exclusive! Kunal Madhiwalla to play a pivotal role in Anupamaa 
Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe
Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre on Vidya Balan’s reel on the show: Aap sai pakdhe hai!
Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!
Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take Bappa’s blessings in the New Year!
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
Mika's latest track brings out Sanjay & Poonam's real chemistry
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore
'Tamasha was a turning point in my life,' says Richa Rathore