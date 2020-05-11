This Mother's Day, Femina releases a heart-warming video featuring Gauri Pradhan; salutes mothers on the COVID-19 frontline

MUMBAI: For over six decades, Femina, India’s largest and leading women's brand has been the most definitive life and lifestyle guide for women across all walks of life. This Mother's Day, the brand salutes the galore, strength, and sacrifice of all the working mothers through a special heart-warming video featuring actress Gauri Pradhan.

As the world goes through these unprecedented times, Femina honours mothers who are at the frontline battling COVID-19. The video highlights the constant dilemma and the daily struggles of a working mother and her yearning to be with her children. She stoically walks through the long working hours, the pain of her kids missing her and the trying circumstances of her life during the pandemic.

To see the full video, click on the link below.

