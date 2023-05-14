On Mother's Day, 'India's Best Dancer 3' judge Geeta Kapur reveals how the tag of "Maa" changed her world.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 21:30
Geeta Kapur

MUMBAI : While 14th May 2023 will be celebrating Mother's Day, the word "mother", "Mumma", "maa", "baa" or "aai" is symbolic of nourishment, knowledge, wisdom and guidance. This identity was gifted to ace Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur, acknowledging her "mother-like" characteristics, and guiding budding dancers to glory. Touted to be "Guru maa", Geeta Kapur, the now judge of Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' has a few words to say about this identity that she is known by. 


Talking about being called "Maa", Geeta Kapur says, “It’s amazing! I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but when people call me ‘Geeta Maa,’ I feel responsible, I feel humble. I feel honored, that people look at me and say I have given them some kind of knowledge but, I have never said that you are my "sishya" or you are my "guru" to anyone. So, I feel in many ways lucky and humble, and I have a lot of gratitude for not having done much but yet receive a lot of love and getting "Maa" in my name attached. It’s that one feeling which is hard to express in words”.   

 
In the upcoming weekend, on 'Mother's Day', Geeta Kapur will be gifting all contestants and choreographers a small idol of 'Natraj', keeping alive the 'Guru-Shishya' tradition and gifting the Best 13 and the contestants’ blessings. 

Tune Into Watch India’s Best Dancer 3 Saturday – Sunday 8pm Only on Sony Entertainment Television


 

Mumma Maa Baa Guru Maa Geeta Kapur India's Best Dancer 3 Guru-Shishya Natraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
On Mother's Day, 'India's Best Dancer 3' judge Geeta Kapur reveals how the tag of "Maa" changed her world.
MUMBAI : While 14th May 2023 will be celebrating Mother's Day, the word "mother", "Mumma", "maa", "baa" or "aai" is...
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
MUMBAI :Hiba Nawab is a renown face of the television industry and know for her versatility in acting. She is currently...
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent '...
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
MUMBAI:   Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress...
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Recent Stories
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
Jyotsna Chandola
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra: I do best when I'm playing grey, complex characters
looks and experience
Sheeba Akashdeep: Everybody today is replaceable and brings an equal amount of talent and looks and experience to the table