Mothers Day Special: The Changing Portrayal of Motherhood on Indian Television from Self-Sacrifice to Empowerment

MUMBAI :Over the years, Indian television serials have come a long way in their portrayal of motherhood. They have moved beyond the traditional stereotypes of self-sacrificing and submissive mothers, depicting them in a more progressive and inspiring light. Today, we take a look at some of the shows that are advocating this message.

"Anupamaa" on Star Plus has recently explored the challenges and joys of foster care through the eyes of Anupamaa and Anuj, who take in a child named Choti Anu into their home. The show beautifully highlights the importance of nurturing and providing a loving home for children in need, while also shedding light on the complexities of caring for a child who has faced neglect and mistreatment. Watch Anupama Monday to Sunday at 10:00 PM only on Star Plus.

"Kismat Ki Lakiro Se" on Shemaroo Umang is showcasing a unique perspective on motherhood, exploring how it can be experienced in different forms. The show's lead character, Shraddha, is expecting two babies through surrogacy, but things take an unexpected turn when she becomes pregnant herself. The show beautifully depicts the struggles and joys of motherhood, giving viewers a glimpse into the emotional journey of a new mother. You can watch this heartwarming story of motherhood on Shemaroo Umang every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM.

"Saath Nibhaana Saathiya," In Saath Nibhana Saathiya the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law is beautifully portrayed, showcasing how a mother's love can extend beyond biological ties. This heartwarming family drama initially aired on Star Plus but is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing viewers to relive the moments or experience them for the first time

"Katha Ankahee" on Sony Entertainment Television is a captivating drama series that portrays the challenges and triumphs of single motherhood. The show centers around Katha, a young single mother who is struggling to balance her personal and professional life while also taking care of her son Aarav, who is fighting leukemia. The series beautifully depicts Katha's journey as she strives to provide a better life for her son while facing the obstacles of single motherhood. Catch the heartwarming story of Katha Ankahee on Sony Entertainment every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

"Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai" which aired on Star Bharat tells the heartwarming and emotional story of Indu, who takes in an abandoned baby girl named Zoon after a chance encounter on a bus. The show portrays the power of love as Indu raises Zoon as her daughter, despite objections from her mother. The series follows Indu's journey as a single mother, navigating the challenges and joys of adoption. It also addresses the stigma surrounding adoption and how it can affect the bond between a mother and child. If you're looking for a beautiful and inspiring story, you can now binge-watch this show on Disney+ Hotstar.

These shows remind us that motherhood can be embraced in different forms and can be enjoyed at every stage of life. They have helped break down the stereotypes surrounding motherhood, showcasing its beauty and power in all its diversity. So, whether you are a mother, a mother-in-law, or someone who appreciates the beauty of this relationship, these shows are sure to touch your heart.