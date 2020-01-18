Mouni Roy is all kinds of beautiful in this latest video!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy's beauty and talent mesmerizes her fans.

Mouni has featured on the small screen in hit shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin. Every role and transformation of hers have gained immense popularity. Her recent movie was Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. In KGF chapter 1, her song :Gali gali mai hade' crossed 1 million views on YouTube, and she was most recently seen in Made in China opposite Rajkumar Rao.

Not only acting, the actress is also known for setting fashion trends. She has impressed one and all with her fashion statements on social media.

Mouni has a huge fanbase. Her fan gifted her a sketch of herself that left the actress awestruck.

Have a look.