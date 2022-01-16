Mouni Roy brings an exceptional talent from Kolkata to COLORS’ Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan's stage

MUMBAI: Our country has a plethora of exceptional talent, with the diversity in cultures talent is found in every individual and household. Giving the nation’s talented individuals a befitting stage to showcase their Hunar, COLORS is all set to launch its homegrown talent show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’. During the auditions, Bollywood stalwarts and the judges of the show Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti Chopra have witnessed some of the jaw-dropping performances and Kolkata's Anirban is a new addition to it.

To bring some unexplored talent to the forefront, gorgeous actor Mouni Roy visited the city of joy, where 11-year-old Anirban belongs to. Recognising his talent and his potential to enthral the nation, Mouni personally went down to Kolkata to invite Anirban onto the Hunarbaaz stage. Being a flutist, Anirban has won many championships and wards and is now set to showcase his Hunar on Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.



