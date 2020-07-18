Mouni Roy disagrees with Sriti Jha on THIS point!

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha has become a household name for her role Pragya in Zee TV's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya. The actress has been a part of this popular show for six years now and conquering several hearts with her stellar performance.

The actress is paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia and their onscreen pairing has worked wonders for the show.

Fans simply love Abhi and Pragya's Jodi. They are certainly one of the cutest and loveable onscreen pairs of the telly world.

A lesser-known fact is that Sriti and Mouni Roy are good friends and share a great rapport.

Now we came across a fun interview of the two which you can’t miss.

In the video, one can see how Sriti is saying that no one recognizes her without makeup to which Mouni says that’s not true and she disagrees with her.

The latter also is seen flirting with the host and everything is done is good humour and gist.

Well, there is no doubt that Sriti and Mouni share a great bond of friendship with each other.

