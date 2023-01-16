Mouni Roy is ecstatic for her best friend Mandira Bedi as she welcomes this new member in her family!

Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is a versatile actress.
MUMBAI : Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. The actress rose to fame with her performance in her debut show Kyuki Saas Bhi Khabi Bhau Thi and then became a household name with her performance in Naagin 1 and 2.

Fans always look forward to seeing her in new projects, and while her fans are always curious to know about her professional life, they are also excited to know about her personal life and keep a close eye on her social media because she is very active on the platform and often takes to the site to share tidbits from her life, share her thoughts and casual fun with her fans and followers.

She was very ecstatic when her best friend Mandira Bedi welcomed a little fur ball into her family, and she took to Instagram to share it on Instagram. You can check it out here:

Mouni, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later on went on to be part of a number of shows including 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq', 'Kasturi' and also did Bollywood movies such as 'Run', 'Tum Bin 2' and many more, is one of the most popular and promising stars.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 13:40

