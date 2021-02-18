Mouni Roy fails TERRIBLY competing with a Liger; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most well-known actresses on the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The bong beauty made her small screen debut with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then there was no looking back. Mouni ruled the Telly world for a long time and established a name for herself.

The actress has been away from the small screens for a long time now after she got her big Bollywood break in Akshay Kumar's movie Gold. The actress was paired opposite Mr Khiladi and fans lauded Mouni for her brilliant performance and her chemistry with the actor.

Mouni went on to bag several interesting films after that and her career has been on a roll since then. Apart from showing her prowess in acting, Mouni is a great dancer as well and we have seen this on many occasions.

Well, Mouni loves to travel and her Instagram account is proof. Mouni has posted several pictures from her travel diaries where she has explored some beautiful locations across the globe.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where Mouni visited a zoo in some country and she got a little adventurous.

The actress is seen playing tug of war with a Liger. Yes, you heard it right!

Mouni tried her best to compete with the Liger but failed. However, it was a lifetime of an experience for the actress.

Take a look:

Well, Mouni definitely loves to experience different things and this one being one of the most memorable one in her life.

