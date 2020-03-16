Mouni Roy finds ‘Chhoti Mouni’ on the sets of Zee TV’s DID L’il Masters

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:53
Mouni Roy finds ‘Chhoti Mouni’ on the sets of Zee TV’s DID L’il Masters

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.    

With the Fantastic Finale week beginning, viewers are all set to have a gala time watching the top 5 young dancing sensations put on some incredible acts. While the finalists impressed the judges with their performances, it was Rishita’s performance to ‘Chamma Chamma Baje Re’ that reminded Mouni of her childhood. In fact, after the young dancer’s act, Mouni revealed how she feels Rishita is actually ‘chhoti Mouni.’ The popular actress mentioned that she sees herself in the young participant. Mouni had also started her career as a dancer and she feels connected with Rishita. Impressed by her talent, Mouni mentioned during the shoot that she has been in love with her talent since day one. 

As Mouni mentioned to Rishita during the shoot, “Now that we are in the finale week, I would like to tell you that I have been really very possessive and protective about you since day one. I don’t know why, but I feel a very different connection with you. Since the day I saw you, and whenever we have had any conversation, you have always reminded me of myself. It’s like you are the childhood version of Mouni Roy. I feel that we both share the simplicity in our hearts, and I associate with that a lot. I am really happy with the way you are using your talent to grow. I am truly proud of your whole journey, starting right from the audition round to reaching the fantastic finale. I am extremely happy to see you perform on this stage every week and I hope you achieve a lot of success and happiness in life.” 

While Rishita’s performance made Mouni Roy express her love for the contestant, wait till you watch more such exciting revelations and emotional moments during the Fantastic Finale episode of DID L’il Masters. 

To witness all the finale acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters Finale this Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV!

Mouni Roy Chhoti Mouni DID L’il Masters Zee TV Rishita Chamma Chamma Baje Re Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video