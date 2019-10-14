Mouni Roy flaunts her beauty in a black sari and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy, who impressed everyone with her fine acting in TV shows, is now ruling Bollywood as well. The bong girl’s beauty can make anyone go weak in their knees. Mouni has been giving back-to-back hits ever since she made her debut in EKta Kapoor’s popular show Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. The actress has come a long way in her career and is equally in demand in both Bollywood and Telly world. Apart from all this, Mouni leaves no chance to impress her fans with her fashionable avatar.



The actress is one fashion diva who loves to experiment with her looks and rocks it every time. And this time, the actress went on to wear an all black saree and we can’t get our eyes off her. The Naagin actress shared the pictures of her look on Instagram and now we can’t stop crushing on her. Her caption shows her love for saree and we totally agree to her.



Mouni kept her look simple and opted for minimal nude makeup with open hair. She went on to have a no-accessory look and we simply loved it. A sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline worked well for the actress. The best part of Mouni’s saree was the black embroidered belt which completed her over all look.



On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

So, what do you think about Mouni’s look? Tell us in comments.