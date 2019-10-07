Mouni Roy to grace ‘Nach Baliye 9’

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is making headlines for, both, the fabulous performances and non-stop drama every week.

The level is getting higher and the show is getting more and more interesting with new elements introduced in it. After the wild card entries, various challenges were introduced in last week’s episodes and it only elevated the competition between the couples.

And like every week, celebrity guests, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor graced the show who came to promote the action-thriller, War. The latest we hear is that Mouni Roy will also be coming on the show. The actress along with Rajkummar Rao will be making an appearance to promote their upcoming movie Made in China.

Last week there was no elimination and this week one of the celebrity couples will be seen making an exit from the show. Wait and watch the space to know who will be the one couple who will exit from the show.

(Source: India Forums)