Mouni Roy has a message for the Naagin 4 team

MUMBAI: Enchanting beauty Mouni Roy is riding high on success. She has charmed viewers with her choice of roles, enigmatic personality, and dazzling beauty. The actress has been a part of the TV industry for many years now but become a star with her portrayal of Naagin.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold and also played the lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China.

TellyChakkar got in conversation with Mouni at a recent event. When we asked her which show still remains close to her heart, she replied, 'It has to be Naagin. It is one show that is very close to my heart and received lots of love from my fans. I thank my fans for loving me over a decade now. Since, Naagin is returning with season 4, I wish the new cast all the very best, and I am sure that Naagin 4 will also become the no. 1 show.'

Stay tuned for more updates.