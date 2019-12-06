News

Mouni Roy has a message for the Naagin 4 team

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Enchanting beauty Mouni Roy is riding high on success. She has charmed viewers with her choice of roles, enigmatic personality, and dazzling beauty. The actress has been a part of the TV industry for many years now but become a star with her portrayal of Naagin.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Gold and also played the lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China.

TellyChakkar got in conversation with Mouni at a recent event. When we asked her which show still remains close to her heart, she replied, 'It has to be Naagin. It is one show that is very close to my heart and received lots of love from my fans. I thank my fans for loving me over a decade now. Since, Naagin is returning with season 4, I wish the new cast all the very best, and I am sure that Naagin 4 will also become the no. 1 show.'

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags > Mouni Roy, Naagin 4 team, enigmatic personality, dazzling beauty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days