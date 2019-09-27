Mouni Roy looks STUNNING as she strikes a pose in the swimming pool

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in the glamour world. The film and television actress has been winning hearts with her acting chops. The gorgeous actress has acted in some popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and many others. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, and since then there has been no looking back.



The actress is also known for her style statements. She rocks ethnic as well as western outfits with panache and gives style goals to her fans and followers. She is frequently active on social media where she also enjoys a massive fan following. The Naagin actress often shares pictures or videos on social media thereby sending her fans into frenzy. In her latest picture, Mouni can be seen striking a pose in the swimming pool. Mouni is definitely raising temperatures here with her blue – coloured bandeau bikini.



Take a look below: