News

Mouni Roy is MISSING Aashka Goradia!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: Who said two actresses cannot be good friends?

 
Times have changed, and now, actresses respect each other's space and work. The competition has only become healthier for some with every passing day. 
 
Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia became close to each other after working together over the years.
 
While we haven't seen them bond in a while, it looks like Mouni was missing Aashka as she took to post a video of herself dancing and captioned it saying that Aashka once said that it is imperative that she find a dancing girl corner in her home. She also hashtagged it, signifying that she misses her. 
 
To this, Aashka to commented and appreciated that she is happy that she is dancing like nobody is watching!
 

Take a look.

Way to go, Aashka and Mouni! 

 
Tags > Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days