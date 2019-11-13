Mouni Roy is MISSING Aashka Goradia!

MUMBAI: Who said two actresses cannot be good friends?

Times have changed, and now, actresses respect each other's space and work. The competition has only become healthier for some with every passing day.

Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia became close to each other after working together over the years.

While we haven't seen them bond in a while, it looks like Mouni was missing Aashka as she took to post a video of herself dancing and captioned it saying that Aashka once said that it is imperative that she find a dancing girl corner in her home. She also hashtagged it, signifying that she misses her.

To this, Aashka to commented and appreciated that she is happy that she is dancing like nobody is watching!