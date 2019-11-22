Mouni Roy’s lose is Krystle Dsouza’s gain

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the glamour world. She rose to fame with her performance in TV shows. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, and since then there has been no looking back. She has a couple of films lined up.

Reportedly, she was also considered for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumi Jaffery, but duo to other commitments, she could not give her nod to the project.

Well, for the uninitiated, Kriti Kharbanda's exit from Chehre has created quite a stir in B-town. Since Kriti left the film after shooting for only two days, Rumi and Anand wanted Mouni to start shooting almost immediately. A long delay would have only increased the film's budget. But, Mouni's diary is packed with certain commitments in the next few days which she couldn't back out from. A source told SpotboyE.com, "Mouni told them 'No' with a very heavy heart, but not before wishing them all the luck."

Finally, Krystle D'souza has been finalised to replace Kriti.