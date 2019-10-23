News

Mouni Roy’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the glamour world. She rose to fame with her performance in TV shows. She has acted in some popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and many others. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, and since then there has been no looking back. She will be next seen in films like Made in China, Brahmastra and Mogul. 

The actress is known for her unique style sense and amazing fashion choices too. The Brahmastra actress recently stole the limelight again as she got snapped by the paparazzi at the airport premises. Mouni looked amazing in a white top teamed up with a pair of blue denims and a black blazer. She also wore a pair of casual white shoes which further complimented her entire outfit. The gorgeous actress was all smiles as she got clicked by the shutterbugs

