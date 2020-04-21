Mouni Roy’s wedding vows?

MUMBAI: The sultry and stunning Mouni Roy put out a mysterious pix of herself today on Twitter and Instagram which has got her fans guessing. Reason: it is titled Wedding Vows and has her dressed in an ethereal top and smashing choker and a lehenga which can be passed off as a modern wedding gown.

Is she getting married? Is that her dress for the occasion? The answer is NO. Mouni actually shot for a cover of Wedding Vows magazine and has been putting out her pictures from the shoot. The one she put out today is that of her side profile, accentuating her best features: her smokey eyes, her beautiful nose and her dreamy deep red lipsticked lips.

She has been photographed posing against a doorway, almost as if she is expectantly waiting for her to-be-husband to come. She looks prettier than ever. And more so she looks oh so vulnerable, making your heart ache for her.

Styling for the shoot was by Shnoy with the outfit being provided by Bindani.