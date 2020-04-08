Mouni Roy sings - ‘Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua’?

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. She has raised the bar higher with her acting chops. Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is versatile.

Every actor is doing something creative on being quarantine. Some are showing off their cooking skills while some are cleaning the house and helping in doing household chores. Mouni entertained her fans by turning a singer.

We all know that apart from being a great actor, Mouni sings beautifully. Well, not being judgmental but Bengalis do sing well. Hence, Mouni has treated her fans by singing two beautiful romantic songs. On Mouni crooning, one can definitely get lost in her voice and feel all dreamy.

Take a look!