Mouni Roy's birthday wish for Mandira Bedi is heartwarming

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has showered her best friend Mandira Bedi with a loving wish on her birthday. Mandira turned a year older on April 15th. The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some throwback pictures with Mandira to make her birthday more special. While Mouni could not be with Mandira due to the Coronavirus scare, she wrote a heartfelt note for the birthday girl. 

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi praised her BFF Mandira to no limits and showcased the love she has for her. Singing praises of the birthday girl, Mouni wrote, 'You are a one-half woman and one-half dream, God's handiwork at its best, you dream and inspire others to, you write and give hope, you love everybody expecting nothing in return.' Calling Mandira an apple crumble, Mouni said that she is strong yet so soft and she happens to be her favorite story. 

Have a look.

