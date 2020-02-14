News

Mouni Roy's cool vacay pics go viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 11:00 PM

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy's new vacation pics are sure a joy to watch for her fans.

Mouni is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location but the actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can't get enough of her.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed "Mogul", the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

