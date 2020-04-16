News

Mouni Roy's mother slips in the bathroom, but the actress cannot fly back to be with her

Mouni Roy's mother has slipped in the bathroom, but the actress cannot fly back to be with her.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Mouni Roy's mother has slipped in the bathroom, but the Brahmastra actress cannot fly back to be with her for obvious reasons. 

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her performance in television shows, is in Dubai with her family. And according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Mouni's mother has slipped in the bathroom and hurt herself. The mother is in touch with Mouni and her sister in Dubai. She is recuperating slowly. “It happened after the lockdown was announced," a source told the portal. 

On the work front, Mouni Roy has acted in TV shows and films such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin, Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, among others. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com 

Tags Mouni Roy's mother Brahmastra Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Naagin Gold Romeo Akbar Walter TellyChakkar
loading...
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here