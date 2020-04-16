Mouni Roy's mother slips in the bathroom, but the actress cannot fly back to be with her

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Mouni Roy's mother has slipped in the bathroom, but the Brahmastra actress cannot fly back to be with her for obvious reasons.

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her performance in television shows, is in Dubai with her family. And according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Mouni's mother has slipped in the bathroom and hurt herself. The mother is in touch with Mouni and her sister in Dubai. She is recuperating slowly. “It happened after the lockdown was announced," a source told the portal.

On the work front, Mouni Roy has acted in TV shows and films such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin, Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, among others.

