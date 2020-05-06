Mouni Roy's stylish avatar was inspired by THIS Hollywood hottie

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen who is also ruling Bollywood these days. The diva starred in a number of popular TV shows and became a top-rated actress. Speaking about films, she has worked with Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Rajkummar Rao, among others.

The bong beauty enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 12.5 million followers. Mouni is constantly keeping her fans updated about her latest whereabouts through her Instagram posts.

We all know Mouni is one stylish diva and her Instagram account is filled with some amazing pictures where she is showing off her fashionable avatar.

Mouni has never failed when it comes to fashion and we see her getting better with her every outing.

A few years back, Mouni wore a nice lemon yellow outfit for Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash. She teamed up her attire with high-heels of the same colour. The actress kept her tresses open and accessorized her look with a grey-coloured Dior bag.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, Mouni definitely looked extremely gorgeous in her avatar.

Interestingly, Mouni's look seems to be highly inspired by Hollywood hottie Blake Lively who wore similar outfit for American Ballet Theatre Spring 2017 Gala.

Blake looked sensational in her outfit and defined new style goals with her fashionable avatar.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we think Mouni definitely carried this look fabulously and rocked like a pro as usual.

What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.

