Mountain of sorrows in Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) has been winning viewers’ hearts with its gripping storyline.

In the upcoming track of the show, viewers will see that Yogi’s (Mudit Nayyar) baraat is all set go to Gunjan’s (Simran Pareenja) house. Everyone is excited, but Gunjan’s father has a discussion with Yogi’s father that he doesn’t want to go ahead with the marriage. The marriage is then called off. Gunjan’s father Shiv tries his best to create misunderstandings and confusion between Yogi and Gunjan. Yogi’s entire family is upset with the fact that the wedding has been called off without even discussing the reason. Yogi is also heartbroken.

It will be interesting to see how Pari and the entire family will help him cope with the grief.