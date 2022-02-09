Mouth-Watering! TV actress Shubhangi Atre celebrates World Pizza Day with her homemade healthy pizza

MUMBAI: Every year February 9 is celebrated as World Pizza Day. Pizza is one of the favourite dishes across the country and globally. Giving a desi twist to this Italian dish, actresses Shivya Pathania and Shubhangi Atre share their secret version of their favourite homemade pizzas

Also Read: &TV actors share their winter skincare secrets

Shivya Pathania, who is recently seen playing the role of Devi Parvati in 'Baal Shiv', shares: "I am health-conscious, but I do love my pizza. But I have it with a healthy twist to it. Getting the best of both worlds - health and taste, my cook makes me the most delicious and mouth-watering wheat bread pizza with a ton of veggies and hummus. So, that helps a lot with finding a balance between my pizza craving and maintaining my health."

Like Shivya, popular actress Shubhangi Atre also asserts a balance between taste and health. She has her own way of making pizza at home and that is surely unique.

Also Read: Shubhangi Atre on chivalrous Krushna Abhishek: 'I really adore such a gentleman'

Shubhangi Atre adds: "Everyone loves pizzas! But it is also important to eat healthy and wholesome meals. So homemade pizza is my go-to cheat meal. Instead of wheat base or bread, I make it on paratha with ghee, a kind of tawa-pizza, top it with tons of mozzarella cheese, herbs, cherry tomatoes, and a whole lot of veggies. I also use healthier roti options as a base and bake my pizza with wholesome and nutritional toppings."

Credit: Pinkvilla