Mr Bajaj is back! Here's a glimpse of Karan Singh Grover shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors on television. He rose to fame with his performance as Dr. Armaan in Dill Mill Gayee and made his comeback on small screen to play the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj is Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The latest promo of Kasautii has left viewers shocked as Anurag kills Prerna by pushing her from rooftop. From there on there are speculations making rounds about Karan Singh Grover returning in the show.

TellyChakkar later reported about Karan Singh Grover in high probability returning as Mr Bajaj. We also mentioned about the show most likely going leap way.

Well, finally fans can rejoice as there are few glimpses of KSG making rounds on the Internet on him shooting for Kasautii along with Erica.

Take a look!