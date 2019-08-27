News

Mr. Bajaj to EXPOSE Sharda in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has new twists and turns coming up.

As seen so far, Shrada has trapped Veena by getting her jailed for an attempt to murder Mr. Bajaj. Mr. Bajaj is hospitalized. Meanwhile, Anurag has returned home and plans to help Prerna. However, Prerna refuses his help.

Soon, Mr. Bajaj gains consciousness and apologizes to Veena for what she had to go through because of Sharda. He comes to know about Sharda’s plans and realizes that she is not as sweet and simple as she pretends to be.

While Sharda plans a party on Mr. Bajaj’s recovery, the latter plans to expose her in the party itself.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

