Is Mr Bajaja aka Karan Singh Grover returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is doing extremely well for itself when it comes to the TRP ratings. The show had grabbed the headlines recently as Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover has taken his fans by shock by sharing the news that he is quitting the show, the actual reason to why he left the show is still unknown.

But now there are some media reports suggesting that the character of Mr. Bajaj will soon be returning to the show and he will be entering Prerna’s life all over again. Now with news of the character returning there is speculation that Karan Singh Grover might only essay the character, though there is no confirmation about the same.

There were also news floating around that Vivan Bhathena will be essaying the role of Mr. Bajaj but then the actor confirmed it and said that he is not doing the show and there are only rumours.

Well, it will be interesting to see who will be playing the character of Mr. Bajaj and if its going to KSG then all you KSGians have a reason to rejoice.