Mr Bajaj's turns protective about Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Kay is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Mr Bajaj and Prerna are living as husband and wife, although they are apart from each other.

Anurag is happy to see that Prerna is not comfortable with Mr Bajaj, which means that she still loves him.

Anurag is all set to use this and get Prerna back, while Mr Bajaj is turning into a protective husband.

Mr Bajaj has noticed how Anurag is getting closer to Prerna. Thus, he asks Prerna to let him know if Anurag is bothering her.

Mr Bajaj and Anurag will soon have an argument over this, where Mr Bajaj's protective husband avatar will be seen.