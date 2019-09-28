Mreenal Deshraj calls herself unlucky in love with five failed relationships!

MUMBAI: Nobody gets everything in life, but sometimes our choices do teach us a lot.



Actress Mreenal Deshraj, who appeared on shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra — Maharana Pratap, Doli Saja Ke, Naagin 3 and 'Ishqbaaaz', would agree. While she is quite happy with her career, she feels that she has been unlucky in matters of the heart.



Mreenal has been in five serious relationships, including that with an actor, who is married now. Her last relationship, which was with a non-industry guy ended a year ago.



She shares, “We wanted different things in life and so, parted ways mutually. Looking back, I have never been lucky in love, and always ended up choosing the wrong person. I realised that I was just a trophy girlfriend for all my ex-boyfriends. I wanted to get married, but it was only my idea, I guess. They did not want to end the relationship, but were not ready to commit either.”



She adds, “Every heartbreak has affected me and there was a time when I had stopped meeting people. Now, I am single and happy. I don’t have the time for more emotional drama.”



Though Mreenal was disheartened, she still believes in love and marriage. She says, “I believe that everything happens for the better. Such experiences teach you a lot and make you stronger. I am waiting to meet my Mr Right now. I am happy that I did not get married to any of my exes, as all I would do was adjust according to their requirements.”



We appreciate Mreenal’s positive outlook towards life and we hope she gets her true love soon!

