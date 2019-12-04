Mridul Das joins ALTBalaji’s Cartel

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji has had very exciting web shows on its portay. Each one is unique, entertaining and since the portal has enttertainers across various genres, the medium is a visual delight.

Introducing yet another project, ALTBalaji will now roll out a new web-series titled Cartel.

The series has been in the news for quite some time now and according to reports, due to some differences between Ekta Kapoor and director Pulkit, it has witnessed change in director and cast. Cartel is now directed by Suyash Vadhavkar and would feature Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Kubbra Sait, amongst others playing the lead roles.

According to our sources, actor Mridul Das, who has been part of shows like Gumrah, Brahmarakshas and rose to fame with ZEE5’s Bombers, has been roped in for the project. Mridul will play have a pivotal role to play. He will be seen as playing gangster’s son.

Mridul confirmed being part of the series.

Here’s wishing the entire team good luck!